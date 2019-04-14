Militia Attacks Police in Mosul; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed, and ten were wounded in recent violence:

In Mosul, clashes between police and militia members took place, when the police stopped the militiamen from crossing their checkpoint. The police said that the militiamen had no duties in the area. Two policemen were wounded.

Militants killed a security member in Khan Bani Saad.

Four militiamen were wounded during a ambush in Khanaqin.

A bomb in Mukhisa wounded two policemen.

In the Hamrin Mountains, an attack left two soldiers wounded. Airstrikes left four militants dead.

Two militants were killed in continuing operations in Anbar.

In Abu Saida, an operation left one militant dead.

