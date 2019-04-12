Security Personnel Clash with ISIS; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven ISIS militants were killed in recent violence:
Four militants were killed in clashes in orchards near Mukhisa.
A security operation in Anbar province left three militants dead.
Also, over 300 bodies were found in a mass grave in Muthanna province. The grave dates to the 1980s and the Anfal campaign of genocide against the Kurds. Most of the bodies belonged to women and children.
