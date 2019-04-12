Security Personnel Clash with ISIS; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven ISIS militants were killed in recent violence:

Four militants were killed in clashes in orchards near Mukhisa.

A security operation in Anbar province left three militants dead.

Also, over 300 bodies were found in a mass grave in Muthanna province. The grave dates to the 1980s and the Anfal campaign of genocide against the Kurds. Most of the bodies belonged to women and children.

Read more by Margaret Griffis