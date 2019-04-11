Large-scale anti-ISIS operation; 18 Killed in Iraq

At least 18 people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in recent violence:
Twelve militants were killed during a large-scale, anti-ISIS operations in the Hamrin Mountains.
Near Samarra, one militiaman was killed and two more were wounded during a small arms attack. As security personnel looked for the assailants, they came under fire as well. Three more were killed, and another was wounded.
In Multaqa, a roadside bomb killed a child and wounded five others.
A farmer was killed in a blast near Abbara.
A bomb in Amiriyat al-Fallujah wounded two people. Two policemen were wounded by a second blast when they arrived to assist the victims.
An old landmine seriously wounded a shepherd in Sheikh Saad district near the Iran border. The mine was leftover from the Iran-Iraq War and may have been disinterred by recent flooding.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
