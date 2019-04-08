Clashes in Haditha; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:
Clashes in Haditha left four militants dead.
At a Shirqat checkpoint, mortars killed a policeman and 11-year-old child.
Two civilians were wounded when a bomb blew up in Baghdad.
A soldier was wounded during an attack at a post in Mandali.
An attack wounded a soldier at a post in Naft Khana.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
