Clashes in Haditha; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes in Haditha left four militants dead.

At a Shirqat checkpoint, mortars killed a policeman and 11-year-old child.

Two civilians were wounded when a bomb blew up in Baghdad.

A soldier was wounded during an attack at a post in Mandali.

An attack wounded a soldier at a post in Naft Khana.

