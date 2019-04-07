Airstrikes Against ISIS Continue; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

Gunmen killed a prominent citizen of Kirkuk at his home.

In Jurf al-Sakhar (Jurf al-Nasr), a bomb wounded two militiamen.

Airstrikes killed four militants near Muqdadiya.

An ISIS leader was killed during an operation near Ramadi at Lake Razaza.

Read more by Margaret Griffis