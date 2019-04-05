Airstrikes Target ISIS Near Kirkuk; 20 Killed in Iraq

At least 20 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:
An officer was killed and two others were wounded in a clash with militants in Daquq.
A bomb in Naqib killed a farmer and his son.
In Mosul, the body of a young man, bearing gunshot wounds, was found.
Airstrikes killed 14 ISIS militants in two locations near Kirkuk.
Three militants were killed during an operation at Tharthar Lake.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- ISIS Ambush on Police Patrol; 12 Killed in Iraq – April 4th, 2019
- Diyala Province Scene of Several Attacks; Six Killed in Iraq – April 2nd, 2019
- 179 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During March – March 31st, 2019
- ISIS Ambushes Security Personnel; Four Killed in Iraq – March 30th, 2019
- Six Militants Killed in Iraq Clashes – March 29th, 2019