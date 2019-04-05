Airstrikes Target ISIS Near Kirkuk; 20 Killed in Iraq

At least 20 people were killed, and two more were wounded in recent violence:

An officer was killed and two others were wounded in a clash with militants in Daquq.

A bomb in Naqib killed a farmer and his son.

In Mosul, the body of a young man, bearing gunshot wounds, was found.

Airstrikes killed 14 ISIS militants in two locations near Kirkuk.

Three militants were killed during an operation at Tharthar Lake.

