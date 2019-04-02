Diyala Province Scene of Several Attacks; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and seven others were wounded in recent violence focused on Diyala Province:
In Muqdadiya, gunmen killed a civilian. A bomb attached to a car wounded two people.
Two soldiers were injured in a blast in Baquba.
Two policemen were injured in a blast in Mansouriya.
A landmine in Mandali wounded a militiaman.
Strikes on the Hamrin Mountains left four militants dead.
A militant was killed during an operation in Khalidiya.
