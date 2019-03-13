ISIS Executes Another Truffle Hunter; Two People Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and six were wounded:

In Qara Tapa, militants killed a policeman and wounded six civilians, including women and children, during a mortar attack.

Militants executed a person near Rutba. The man had been hunting for truffles and was captured over three weeks ago in Jalabat along with other truffle gatherers.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.