ISIS Executes Another Truffle Hunter; Two People Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and six were wounded:
In Qara Tapa, militants killed a policeman and wounded six civilians, including women and children, during a mortar attack.
Militants executed a person near Rutba. The man had been hunting for truffles and was captured over three weeks ago in Jalabat along with other truffle gatherers.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Tribal Fighting Leaves Casualties; Five Killed in Iraq – March 12th, 2019
- Roadside Bomb Blasts Militia; Four Killed in Iraq, 15 Found in Mass Grave – March 10th, 2019
- Teen Girl Dies in Mosul Blast; 17 Killed in Iraq – March 8th, 2019
- Militia Forces Ambushed in North; 10 Killed in Iraq – March 6th, 2019
- Coalition Strikes on ISIS Hideout; 13 Killed in Iraq – March 4th, 2019