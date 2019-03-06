Militia Forces Ambushed in North; Nine Killed in Iraq

At least nine people were killed, and 33 were wounded:
Six militiamen were killed, and 31 more were wounded when they were ambushed on a mountain road near Makhmour.
A blast in Muqdadiya killed one policeman and wounded two more.
A police officer was shot dead in Tuz Khormato.
In Hadar, a body was found.
