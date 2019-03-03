ISIS Members Stopped Near Border; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed:

A roadside bomb killed a policeman near Hawija.

In Erbil, gunmen killed a Peshmerga fighter outside his home.

Three ISIS militants were killed trying to sneak in from Syria near Qaim.

Another three militants were killed near Mosul after crossing the border from Syria.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.