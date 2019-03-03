ISIS Members Stopped Near Border; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed:
A roadside bomb killed a policeman near Hawija.
In Erbil, gunmen killed a Peshmerga fighter outside his home.
Three ISIS militants were killed trying to sneak in from Syria near Qaim.
Another three militants were killed near Mosul after crossing the border from Syria.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Abductees Shot Dead in Desert; Seven Killed in Iraq – March 1st, 2019
- 337 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During February – February 28th, 2019
- Mortars Fall North of Baghdad; 10 Killed in Iraq – February 27th, 2019
- Bomb Targets Construction Workers; Three Killed in Iraq – February 26th, 2019
- Baiji Refinery Attack Repelled; Seven Killed in Iraq – February 25th, 2019