Abductees Shot Dead in Desert; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and another two were wounded:

The bodies of five abductees were found near Rutba. The victims had been shot. In recent weeks, a number of people were kidnapped while out gathering truffles. This could be true of this group, which was comprised of people from Rutba and Nukhaib.

In Mosul, two people died of their injuries in yesterday’s bombing. Another two wounded were reported as well, bringing the total number of casualties to four dead and 26 wounded.

Read more by Margaret Griffis