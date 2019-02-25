Baiji Refinery Attack Repelled; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and another five were wounded:

One policeman was killed an another was wounded during clashes in Namil. Three militants were also killed.

A bomb wounded three militiamen in the Thar Thar region.

A clash in Qara Tapa left one civilian with injuries. Another was kidnapped.

In Baiji, three militants were killed trying to attack the oil refinery. Several civilians were wounded.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.