Fresh Dangers for Truffle Hunters; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed and another two were wounded:

Twelve people were kidnapped while gathering truffles in Umm al-Jedaan. Five of the kidnapping victims were security personnel. So far, the bodies of two of security personnel have been found.

A landmine killed a child and wounded two relatives as they gathered truffles near Haditha.

Seven militants were killed during an attack on Sheikh Ibrahim village near Tal Afar.

Security forces killed two militants in Salah ad Din province.

