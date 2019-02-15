More Truffle Gatherers Kidnapped; Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed and one child was wounded:

Eight people picking truffles at two separate locations in Anbar were kidnapped. Five were kidnapped near Rawa, and three were kidnapped near Hit. Several groups of truffle hunters have been attacked recently, as springtime is the season for the delicacy. There are reports of other gatherers being taken as well.

A boy was wounded in Muqdadiya when a grenade was lobbed at his house.

In Sheikh Younis, a security operation left four militants dead.

