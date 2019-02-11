Five Killed in Iraq, Including Security Personnel

At least five people were killed and two more were wounded:
An ISIS attack on a checkpoint near Khanaqin left one border guard dead and another wounded.
Near Abbasi, a bomb killed one policeman and wounded another.
Three militants were killed during an operation in Baaj. Two more were arrested.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
