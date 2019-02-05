Child Among Three People Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed:
A nine-year-old was shot dead in Mukhisa. Security forces then sought the assailants in nearby farms and rural areas.
In Mosul, a dead body was found.
Security forces killed a militant leader in Buhriz.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Outspoken Writer, Iranian Pilgrim Among Four Killed in Iraq – February 3rd, 2019
- ISIS Attacks Border Guards; Seven Killed in Iraq – February 2nd, 2019
- Blast Targets Family on Picnic; Three Killed in Iraq – February 1st, 2019
- 326 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq During January – January 31st, 2019
- Airstrike Targets Baghdadi Aides; 10 Killed in Iraq – January 29th, 2019