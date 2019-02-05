Child Among Three People Killed in Iraq

At least three people were killed:

A nine-year-old was shot dead in Mukhisa. Security forces then sought the assailants in nearby farms and rural areas.

In Mosul, a dead body was found.

Security forces killed a militant leader in Buhriz.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.