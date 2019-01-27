ISIS Attacks Against Security Personnel; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed, and 22 were wounded:

In Shirqat, a bomb targeting a bus killed two policemen and wounded eight more. A second bomb struck as first responders approached. Two more policemen died and four more were injured.

A married couple was killed when militants in military uniforms stormed their Shura home.

In Waqf, gunmen killed a civilian. Mortars wounded three soldiers.

During an ISIS attack on the Bakhtyari checkpoint in Khanaqin, militants wounded five security personnel. A militant was killed and another was arrested.

A bomb in Tikrit wounded two people.

