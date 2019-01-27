ISIS Attacks Against Security Personnel; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed, and 22 were wounded:
In Shirqat, a bomb targeting a bus killed two policemen and wounded eight more. A second bomb struck as first responders approached. Two more policemen died and four more were injured.
A married couple was killed when militants in military uniforms stormed their Shura home.
In Waqf, gunmen killed a civilian. Mortars wounded three soldiers.
During an ISIS attack on the Bakhtyari checkpoint in Khanaqin, militants wounded five security personnel. A militant was killed and another was arrested.
A bomb in Tikrit wounded two people.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Protester Casualties at Turkish Base; 13 Killed in Iraq – January 26th, 2019
- Turkish Strikes Kill Civilians; Seven Killed in Iraq – January 25th, 2019
- Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Kirkuk; 27 Killed in Iraq – January 23rd, 2019
- Turkish Jets Cross Border to Target PKK; 14 Killed in Iraq – January 21st, 2019
- Four People Killed in Iraq Attacks – January 20th, 2019