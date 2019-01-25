Turkish Strikes Kill Civilians; Seven Killed in Iraq

At least seven people were killed, and two more were wounded:

In Abu Garma, a policeman was shot to death. A civilian was also shot to death separately. Two policemen were wounded in a shooting.

Two men were killed in a new Turkish airstrike in Amedi. The two were reportedly looking for relatives missing since the last airstrike. The total number of civilians killed in strikes this week is now six. Apparently, two who were wounded earlier have died.

A body was found in Mosul.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.