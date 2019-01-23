Suicide Bomber Strikes Near Kirkuk; 27 Killed in Iraq

At least 27 people were killed, and 16 were wounded:

A suicide bomber killed two security personnel and wounded over a dozen at a checkpoint in Riyadh.

Two children were wounded in a bombing near Fallujah.

Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in northern Iraq left two civilians dead and two wounded in the village of Gali Rashava. The Turkish military reported that 21 militants were killed in strikes in the last three days across Kurdistan.

A militant was killed in Dhuluiya.

Also, Shi’ite militiamen shelled a village on the other side of the Syrian border, where Islamic State militants were allegedly planning an attack in Iraq. At least 43 militants were killed or wounded in Baghuz. These casualties were not added to the figures above.

