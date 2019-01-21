Turkish Jets Cross Border to Target PKK; 14 Killed in Iraq

At least 14 people were killed, and one was wounded:

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left six guerrillas dead in Hakurk, Sinat-Haftanin, and Zap.

Near Abu Saida, militants killed a policeman and wounded another.

A civilian was shot dead in Abu Ghraib.

A sniper killed a policeman in Imam Weis.

Five militants were killed during operations in Anbar province.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.