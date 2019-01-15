Scattered Attacks Leave Four Dead in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

In Dibs, gunmen killed a militiaman at his home.

A bomb at a Hawija checkpoint killed a police officer.

A militiaman was killed in an attack on a checkpoint in Brayati, which is near Kirkuk.

In Mosul, a civilian was shot dead.

Three policemen were wounded when militants took over their checkpoint in Qula, near Khanaqin.

Near Tal al-Dhahab, a bomb wounded the driver of a passing car.

Read more by Margaret Griffis