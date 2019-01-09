38 Found in Mass Grave near Mosul; One Killed in Iraq

At least one person was killed, and two were wounded in recent violence; 38 bodies were found in a mass grave:

A mass grave in Qabra village, west of Mosul, contains 38 bodies believed to all belong to females.

One person was killed and two were wounded in a blast in Haftaghar.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.