38 Found in Mass Grave near Mosul; One Killed in Iraq

At least one person was killed, and two were wounded in recent violence; 38 bodies were found in a mass grave:
A mass grave in Qabra village, west of Mosul, contains 38 bodies believed to all belong to females.
One person was killed and two were wounded in a blast in Haftaghar.
Margaret Griffis
