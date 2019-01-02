ISIS Attacks Security Post; Four Killed in Iraq

At least four were killed, and three were wounded in recent violence:

In Taha alRashad, militants killed two soldiers and wounded two more. Mortar fire was also reported.

Gunmen near Mosul killed the wife of a member of the Nineveh governor’s protection team. 

A bomb killed one person and wounded his brother in Abdullah al-Yassin.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.