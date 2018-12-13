Turkey Bombs PKK Sites; Three Killed in Iraq

Turkish jets bombed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) targets in Sinjar and Makhmour on Thursday. The number of casualties has not yet been released. The strikes may be related to an impeding operation against Kurdish People’s Protection Units (Y.P.G.) in Syria that Turkey has announced. Turkey calls the Y.P.G. an offsoot of the P.K.K. guerrillas.

At least three were killed in recent violence:

Three militants were killed in Sheikh Ibrahim, near Mosul.

