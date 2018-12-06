ISIS Grave Gives up 50 Bodies; Two  Killed in Iraq

At least two people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence, while another 50 were wounded in a mass grave:

Fifty bodies were found in an old ISIS mass grave in Mosul.

In Sinjar, flooding unearthed bodies in a previously undisturbed Yazidi mass grave.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed a militiaman who was a commander in Sadr’s Saraya al-Salam (Peace Brigades).

Gunmen killed a policeman in Sulaymaniya.

A bomb in Jurf al-Sakr wounded four militiamen.

A civilian was wounded in Khalis.

