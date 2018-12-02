Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed, and three were wounded:

In Abu Saida, gunmen killed a young man. He is reported to have operated as a provider of electricity. It is unclear if he worked privately or for an electrical company. In order to bypass the myriad of problems with the electrical infrastructure in Iraq, many people own personal generators and then sell the electricity it produces to their neighbors.

A bomb in Rumaila wounded three men who work for the Basra Oil Company. The men were traveling for recreation.

Airstrikes killed three militants in Hamrin.

