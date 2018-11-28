Basra Protests Flare up; Five Killed in Iraq

Lingering unemployment protests outside the Basra Oil Company turned violent on Tuesday, with clashes reported between demonstrators and security forces. No casualty figures were reported as yet, but tires were set on fire. The demonstrators have been gathering at the company, demanding jobs, since early in November.

At least five were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a bombing left two people dead and two more with injures.

One person was killed and two were wounded in a blast in Abu Sabaa.

A sniper killed a soldier in Abu Garma.

In Tal Keif, a bomb wounded three people.

A militant was killed at Lake Garvin.

Read more by Margaret Griffis