Police Lieutenant Gunned Down; Four Killed in Iraq

Gunmen killed a police lieutenant and wounded two companions on a highway by a roadside restaurant near Chamchamal. Falah Hassan Khalil was a Shi’ite Turkmen working in the Kirkuk directorate of police.
A bomb at the Karama border crossing with Jordan seriously wounded four Iraqi border guards. The men were transported to a hospital in Amman for treatment that included amputations.
Two policemen were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Mosul.
In Nineveh province, 14 militants were killed in airstrikes.
A militant leader was killed in Shirqat.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
