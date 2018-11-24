Police Lieutenant Gunned Down; Four Killed in Iraq

Gunmen killed a police lieutenant and wounded two companions on a highway by a roadside restaurant near Chamchamal. Falah Hassan Khalil was a Shi’ite Turkmen working in the Kirkuk directorate of police.

A bomb at the Karama border crossing with Jordan seriously wounded four Iraqi border guards. The men were transported to a hospital in Amman for treatment that included amputations.

Two policemen were killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Mosul.

In Nineveh province, 14 militants were killed in airstrikes.

A militant leader was killed in Shirqat.

