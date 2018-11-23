46 Bodies Found in Mass Grave in Iraq

A mass grave containing 46 bodies belonging to ISIS victims was discovered in Qayara. Authorities reported that 38 of those killed were policemen.

Also, flooding has killed or injured people from several locations in northern Iraq. A number of people are also missing, and thousands more were forced to flee their homes. The flooding also disrupted a refugee camp where internally displaced are Yazidis still residing.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.