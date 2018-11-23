46 Bodies Found in Mass Grave in Iraq

A mass grave containing 46 bodies belonging to ISIS victims was discovered in Qayara. Authorities reported that 38 of those killed were policemen.
Also, flooding has killed or injured people from several locations in northern Iraq. A number of people are also missing, and thousands more were forced to flee their homes. The flooding also disrupted a refugee camp where internally displaced are Yazidis still residing.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- School Bus Bombed Near Mosul; 13 Killed in Iraq – November 22nd, 2018
- 17 Yazidis Found in Mass Grave; 21 Others Killed Across Iraq – November 21st, 2018
- Security Personnel Among 10 Killed in Iraq – November 20th, 2018
- Bodies of Kidnapped Pilgrims Found; 22 Killed in Iraq – November 19th, 2018
- Car Bomb Rattles Tikrit; 19 Killed in Iraq – November 18th, 2018