Bodies of Kidnapped Pilgrims Found; 22 Killed in Iraq

At least 22 people were killed and four were wounded in recent violence:

The bodies of three female pilgrims, kidnapped from Karbala weeks ago, were found in Gharq.

Gunmen killed two policemen at a Makhmour checkpoint.

In Khanaqin, gunmen killed a federal policeman and wounded four more.

A civilian was shot dead in Qayara.

Turkish jets targeting alleged Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in Avastin, Qandil, and Senath-Haftanin killed 14 guerrillas.

A militant was killed in Baaj.

