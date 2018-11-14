Fresh Operations near Mosul; 22 Killed in Iraq

At least 22 people were killed and two were wounded in recent violence:

In Qayara, gunmen killed a civilian and wounded another.

A sticky bomb wounded a doctor who works at Fallujah Teaching Hospital in Khalidiya.

Operations near Mosul in Badush and Hatra left at least 21 militants dead.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.