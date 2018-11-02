Protests Resume in Basra; 10 Killed in Iraq

Protests resumed in Basra on Friday, with demonstrators demanding clean water among other public services. At least 120,000 have been sickened, so far, by contaminated water. Meanwhile, upriver in Babil province, thousands of dead fish clogged the Euphrates River. Authorities suggested that unknown persons may have contaminated the water for financial gain. Authorities in Basra previously blamed private citizens for contamination as wall. Low water levels have caused great suffering in Iraq which is dependent on water passing from neighboring countries. Earlier this year, Turkey reduced the amount of water traveling into Iraq in order to fill a new reservoir.
At least 12 militants were killed:
Six militants were killed in a militia operation in Hadhar.
Three militants were killed in Shirqat.
In Muqdadiya, a militant was killed.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
