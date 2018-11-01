Bomb Blasts Governor’s Convoy; 40 Killed in Iraq

A roadside bomb in Saniya exploded near a convoy carrying Governor Ammar Jabur Khalil of Salah ad Din province. Two bodyguards were wounded. Jabur was not hurt.

In Rabeaa, a bomb killed a soldier and wounded seven more. Separately, a civilian was abducted.

One civilian was killed and another was wounded in Sinjar.

A blast wounded two civilians in Baiji.

Nineteen militants were killed during airstrikes in the Qarabotk, near Makhmour.

In Wadi al-Tharthar operations, 11 militants were killed.

Four suicide bombers were killed and more were arrested in Baghdad. Security forces accuse them of targeting Arbaeen pilgrims.

Security forces killed three militants in Tulul al-Baj, near Saniya.

A militant was killed in Naft Khana.

In other news, about 20,000 Shi’ite militiamen are being redeployed to strengthen the border after Islamic State militants in Syria made advances toward it. Anbar province itself is still home to many ISIS militants, and militants are making inroads further east in central Iraq.

