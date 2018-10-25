Schoolteacher Kidnapped and One Person Killed in Iraq

At least one person was killed and six were wounded in recent violence:
Gunmen stormed a school in Abu Sakhar, Basra province, and kidnapped a teacher.
A suicide bomber wounded four people in Amiriyat al-Fallujah.
In Baghdad, a civilian was wounded in a bombing.
A bomb in Islah wounded a farmer.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
