Schoolteacher Kidnapped and One Person Killed in Iraq

At least one person was killed and six were wounded in recent violence:

Gunmen stormed a school in Abu Sakhar, Basra province, and kidnapped a teacher.

A suicide bomber wounded four people in Amiriyat al-Fallujah.

In Baghdad, a civilian was wounded in a bombing.

A bomb in Islah wounded a farmer.

Read more by Margaret Griffis

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.