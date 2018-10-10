ISIS Attack on Oil Field; 15 Killed in Iraq

At least 15 people were killed, and 10 others were wounded in recent violence:

Ten security personnel were killed during an attack at the Akkas oil field in Anbar province.

In Tikrit, a bomb near a petrol station left one person dead and five wounded.

An attack on a military vehicle in Qaim left one soldier dead and two missing.

Five policemen were wounded by a blast in Dibs.

An unknown number of people were killed during a clash in Gwer.

Turkish strikes killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Avasin-Basyan.

Other news:

Turkey has agreed to halt filling a reservoir on the Tigris River in order to deliver more fresh water to Iraq. Turkey reduced water flow into Iraq earlier this year in order to fill the new reservoir, but the reduced flow caused a water crisis in Iraq that led to deadly protests over the summer. Basra’s water supply became so contaminated from the reduced supplies that over 100,000 people were sickened.

