Roadside Bombs Target Buses; 18 Killed in Iraq

At least 18 people were killed, and 28 were wounded:

A bomb killed five federal policemen on a bus in Azerban.

One soldier was killed and 14 were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded on a highway between Kirkuk and Baghdad provinces. A bus driver was also killed.

In Shirqat, a bomb killed one tribal fighter and wounded two more.

The body of a journalist kidnapped along with his uncle in Tikrit was found. His uncle was able to escape.

Militants attacked Qaya, where they injured three people, including children, and burned down several homes. ISIS is said to be in control of the village which is near Khanaqin.

Six civilians were wounded in a bombing in Mosul.

In Baghdad, a bomb on a bus wounded three people.

Airstrikes on Fatha and Hawija left six militants dead.

Paramilitary troops killed three militants in Sedeira.

Other news:

According to the Basra head of the office of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights, Mahdi al-Tamimi, over 70,000 have been sickened by contaminated water in Basra.

Read more by Margaret Griffis