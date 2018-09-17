Water Sickens Baghdad Soccer Team in Basra; 14 Killed or Found Dead in Iraq

Although the Iraqi government has been successful in quashing contaminated water protests in Basra, it has failed to clean the water. Players and staff from Baghdad’s al-Hussein soccer team fell sick thanks to the dirty water, and had to cancel a game against the South Oil club. Both teams belong to the Iraqi Premier League. The group from Baghdad had even brought their own drinking water but bathed in the local water. Thirteen people were treated at the hospital. Meanwhile, thirty protesters still missing after the protests are believed to be in militia hands.

At least 14 people were killed or found dead, and seven were wounded:

One person was killed and five were wounded, including two soldiers, when a group of security personnel and Jalawla volunteers, who were conducting a security sweep, came across a roadside bomb.

In Rashad, one federal policemen was killed and two more were wounded during an attack on their checkpoint.

Turkey announced it had killed two members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during air strikes in Zab, Iraq.

The bodies of 10 militants were found in a grave in northwestern Mosul.

