Tensions with Iran Continue; Six Killed in Iraq

There are reports that Iranian troops have moved about 12 miles into Iraqi Kurdistan and taken control of a mountain.

Iran demanded Iraq and the Kurdish Regional Government hand over Kurdish dissidents based in Iraq. On Saturday, Iran bombed the headquarters of two Iranian dissident parties in Koya. Iranian agents were blamed for today’s attack on the headquarters of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, which is located in Sulaimaniya.

Residents of Barbazin village in Sidikan, near the Iran border, have reported daily strikes over the last 10 days.

Also, the United States accused Iran-backed militias of attacks on U.S. assets in Iraq. Iran accused the U.S. of inciting Kurds to assault Iran.

Iran reopened its Basra consulate at a new location on Tuesday, just days after protesters set fire to the former building during violent protests.

At least six people were killed, and four were wounded:

In Hawija, militants killed two civilians. Two tribal fighters were killed, and a woman was injured in an attack.

A landmine in Kania Zard killed a Kurdish porter.

In Kanaan, gunmen killed a passport official.

Three policemen were wounded in a blast in Kirkuk.

Read more by Margaret Griffis