Iraq Parliament Speaker Claims Assassination Attempt; 21 Killed or Found in Mass Grave

The temporary speaker of parliament, Muhammad Ali Zainy, claimed on Sunday that he was subject to an assassination attempt. His car was allegedly blocked while traveling in the Karrada district of Baghdad. He is expected to remain speaker until the new parliment elects their own.

At least 21 people were killed or found in a mass grave:

A mass grave containing 20 bodies belonging to ISIS militants was discovered in Tal Kief.

A civilian was killed in an old landmine blast in Tuz Khormato.

Other news:

Basra activist Naqeeb al-Luaibi said organizers suspended demonstrations after receiving death threats from Shi’ite militias, who accuse them of collusion with the U.S., which the protesters deny.

The U.S. Embassy issued a security alert, restricting movement of employees during the month of Muharram, which begins on Tuesday. Extra care is to be taken during Ashura observances that start on September 18. The alert also noted the violence in Basra.

Read more by Margaret Griffis