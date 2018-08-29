ISIS Bomber Attacks Checkpoint near Syrian Border; 30 Killed in Iraq

At least 30 people were killed, and 24 were wounded in recent violence:

At a checkpoint in Qaim, a suicide bomber killed 11 people and wounded 16 more. Five security personnel were among the dead. ISIS/Daesh claimed many more deaths.

Two passport officials were assassinated on a highway just outside Baghdad. Gunmen killed a civilian.

Gunmen killed two policemen in Udhaim.

In Muqdadiya, a bomb blast in Shohani killed a soldier. Four workers were wounded when a bomb exploded in Nofal.

A blast in Mukhisa killed a policeman.

Turkish artillery fire wounded one Kurdish civilian in Sidikan. Several cows were killed or wounded as well.

Two civilians were wounded when a bomb exploded in Taji.

Gunmen wounded a journalist in Shirqat.

Airstrikes in the Makhmour area left eleven militants dead.

Awad Rubai’e, head of the security committee of Abu Saida, announced that 180 militants fled Mosul and headed into Diyala province. This news comes only a day after anonymous sources claimed that the province was free of militants.

