New Parliament to Convene Next Week; 12 Killed in Iraq

President Fuad Masum has ordered the new Iraqi parliament to convene on September 3. Its first task will be to elect a new government.
At least 12 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:
In Baghdad, gunmen killed a civilian. A bomb wounded three people.
A gunman killed one person and wounded another in Kanaan.
Ten militants were killed during an operation in Aghar.
In Adhaim, vengeful militants slaughtered 20 cows that belonged to villagers who cooperated with security forces.
