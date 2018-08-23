Militia and Army in Retaliatory Kidnappings; Eight Killed in Iraq

Disagreement over the control of checkpoints in Diyala province has escalated between members of the Iraqi army and Shi’ite militias. Militiamen reportedly kidnapped five soldiers. The army reacted by kidnapping 10 militiamen.

Nearly a year after its approval, a United Nations team has begun collecting evidence of war crimes, acts against humanity, or genocide perpetrated by Islamic State militants. The delay apparently was the result of negotiations with the Iraqi government and internal approval of the scope of the work.

At least seven people were killed, and seven were wounded in recent violence:

A bomb killed an Iraqi commander and wounded two bodyguards on the international highway in Anbar province.

In Baghdad, a civilian was gunned down in the Jisr Diyala area.

A bomb wounded three policemen near Hawija.

Two soldiers were wounded while attempting to dismantle bombs in Jalawla.

Security forces killed five militants seen planting explosives on a road near Rutba.

