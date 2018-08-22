Airstrikes Against ISIS; Eight Killed in Iraq

At least eight people were killed, and five were wounded in recent violence:
Clashes in Zhor, near Mosul, left one militiaman dead and two wounded.
A bombing near Jalawla wounded a civilian. A second bomb wounded a soldier who responded to the first blast.
An airstrike left seven militants dead during ongoing operations in Metabijh.
In Kirkuk, security forces wounded a militant.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
