Suicide Bomber Attacks Sunni Outpost; 17 Killed in Iraq

At least 17 other people were killed, and 31 were wounded in recent violence:

A suicide bomber attacked Sunni tribal outpost near Shirqat, killing five troops and one journalist. About 30 more fighters were wounded, including former M.P. Adnan al-Ghannam.

In Mosul, seven bodies were recovered. They were likely killed during the liberation of the city.

Militants killed a soldier and wounded two more near Tuz Khormato.

Authorities in Kanaan found a dumped body.

Another dumped body was found in Baghdad.

In other news:

Iran has resumed exporting electricity into Iraq. The sudden cut-off of supplies in the middle of summer created instability and encouraged many to protest. Unpaid bills and internal issues led Iran to curtail exports.

Read more by Margaret Griffis