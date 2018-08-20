U.S. Service Member Among Eight Killed in Iraq

One U.S. servicemember was killed in what appears to be a non-combat helicopter crash. Three other Coalition servicemembers were wounded and sent for treatment, but their nationalities were nor released. The MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was returning to base after an anti-Islamic State mission at the time of the crash. The location of the operation was in an undisclosed area of Iraq.

At least seven other people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a bomb in Baladiyat wounded two people. Another bomb wounded three people, including a child, in Turath.

Gunmen killed a man vacationing in Shura.

A bomb wounded four militiamen in Iskandariya.

Four militants were killed during an operation in Kirkuk.

Residents in Owanait killed two suicide bombers.

Read more by Margaret Griffis