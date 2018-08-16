Six Executed in Iraq; Six Others Killed Across Country

At least 12 people were killed, and 12 others were wounded in recent violence:

Iraq executed six people accused of murdering Iraqis.

A landmine killed a civilian in Zallan.

A roadside bomb in Abu Ghraib left four wounded.

In Baghdad, a bomb injured four civilians. Another bomb wounded two people on a bus.

A bomb wounded two militiamen in Muqdadiya.

Five more deaths were reported in yesterday’s Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Sinjar. The death of a senior member was reported yesterday. Witnesses say that Iraqi forces were flying helicopters in the region and may have been involved in the operation.

Other news:

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets bombed a suspected gathering of Islamic State militants in Syria. The military said that the militants were planning on staging attacks in Iraq in the coming days.

Protests continued near Basra a day after one person was killed by security forces.

Read more by Margaret Griffis