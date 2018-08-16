Six Executed in Iraq; Six Others Killed Across Country

At least 12 people were killed, and 12 others were wounded in recent violence:
Iraq executed six people accused of murdering Iraqis.
A landmine killed a civilian in Zallan.
A roadside bomb in Abu Ghraib left four wounded.
In Baghdad, a bomb injured four civilians. Another bomb wounded two people on a bus.
A bomb wounded two militiamen in Muqdadiya.
Five more deaths were reported in yesterday’s Turkish airstrikes against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Sinjar. The death of a senior member was reported yesterday. Witnesses say that Iraqi forces were flying helicopters in the region and may have been involved in the operation.
Other news:
Iraqi F-16 fighter jets bombed a suspected gathering of Islamic State militants in Syria. The military said that the militants were planning on staging attacks in Iraq in the coming days.
Protests continued near Basra a day after one person was killed by security forces.
Read more by Margaret Griffis
- Protests in Basra Ramp up Again; 30 Killed in Iraq – August 15th, 2018
- Bombers Return to Sadr City; Five Killed in Iraq – August 14th, 2018
- Child Injured in Checkpoint Attack; Six Killed in Iraq – August 13th, 2018
- Fresh ISIS Clashes and Attacks; 42 Killed in Iraq – August 12th, 2018
- ISIS Attack on Tribal Fighters near Baiji; 12 Killed in Iraq – August 11th, 2018