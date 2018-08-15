Protests in Basra Ramp up Again; 30 Killed in Iraq

At least 30 people were killed, and seven others were wounded in recent violence:

One protester has died after police fired on a demonstration in Ezzedine Salim, Basra province. Current demonstrators are calling for the release of previously detained protesters.

Two policemen were killed in Rashad during a bomb blast.

A bomb in Kirkuk killed one person and wounded two more; the dead man was an employee of the Sunni Endowment Diwan.

In Baaj, a bomb killed one person and wounded another.

Three people were wounded when a bomb exploded near a sports field in Abu Ghraib.

Turkish forces killed a senior member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party during an operation in Sinjar.

A security operation in the Hamrim Mountains left 22 militants dead.

Two militants were killed and another was wounded during an operation in the al-Siefonah area of Samarra.

