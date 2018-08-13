Child Injured in Checkpoint Attack; Six Killed in Iraq

At least six people were killed, and one child was wounded in recent violence:

Three bodies were discovered in the rubble of a blown-up house in Saniya. It is unclear how long ago the victims had died.

In Sinjar, the bodies of two young men bearing torture marks were discovered.

A child was wounded during an attack on a Buhriz checkpoint.

Security forces killed a militant in Hadar.

In other news, the United Nations estimates that between 20,000 to 30,000 Islamic State militants are still in Iraq and Syria, with the number of militants divided up nearly evenly between the two neighbors.

Read more by Margaret Griffis