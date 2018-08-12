Fresh ISIS Clashes and Attacks; 42 Killed in Iraq

At least 42 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes in Dour left five soldiers and 14 militants dead.

Seven militiamen were killed during an attack on Khazran.

In Shirqat, an attack left three militiamen with injuries.

A bombing killed three militiamen in Saf Tous.

A police commander was killed and his bodyguard wounded in Hammam al-Alil.

Three militants were killed when the roadside bombs they were attempting to plant near Hawija exploded.

A raid on a village near Kirkuk left two militants dead.

Two militants were killed in Mosul.

Another two were killed during airstrikes near Riyadh.

In the Makhoul Mountains, security forces killed two militants wearing Afghan dress.

A bomb expert was killed while working on a bomb in Albu Juma.

