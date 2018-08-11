ISIS Attack on Tribal Fighters near Baiji; 12 Killed in Iraq

At least 12 people were killed, and four were wounded in recent violence:

ISIS militants attacked a checkpoint in Albu Jawari, near Baiji, where they killed five tribal fighters and wounded a sixth. The men were all from the same family and members of the Hashd al-Shaabi.

Militants killed three security personnel in Khirbit Aziz.

Gunmen in Sabaa al-Bour killed one person and wounded another.

Two people were wounded during an attack on a soccer field in Shirqat.

In Riyadh, a civilian was shot dead.

Two militants were killed in Kirkuk.

In Kirkuk, the latest attack on power lines has cut off electricity to parts of Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Salah ad-Din province.

Read more by Margaret Griffis